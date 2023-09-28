Some Like It Hot announces West End plans

Some Like It Hot is coming to the West End.

Based on the classic Billy Wilder film, Some Like It Hot has a score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin. Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs. Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians who witness a mob hit and decide to cross-dress to join an all-female band in order to hide.

The show has just announced it will close on Broadway in December 2023, and, at the same time, has plans for a West End run.

A statement from the production reads: “A national tour will launch in September 2024 and a West End production will follow in 2025, produced by the Shubert Organization and Neil Meron in partnership with Ambassador Theatre Group.”

“We are grateful for the opportunity to bring one of the greatest comedy films of all time to the stage with a completely fresh approach,” said producers Robert Wankel and Neil Meron. “We want to thank the creative team, cast and company of Some Like it Hot who have created an entertaining and moving show that has delighted audiences for the past year, bringing joyous laughter to the Shubert Theatre. We are thrilled to see this production’s journey continue beyond Broadway with the national tour next season and a future West End production as well.”

The production has sets by Scott Pask, costumes by Gregg Barnes, lighting by Natasha Katz, sound by Brian Ronan, hair and wigs by Josh Marquette, makeup by Milagros Medina-Cerdiera, music supervision by Mary-Mitchell Campbell, musical direction by Darryl Archibald, dance arrangements by Glen Kelly, and orchestrations by Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter.

At the time of the final Broadway performance, the production will have played the Shubert Theatre for over a year, for a total of 483 performances.

It won four Tony Awards for Best Lead Actor in a Musical (J Harrison Ghee), Best Choreography (Casey Nicholaw), Best Orchestrations (Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter) and Best Costumes in a Musical (Gregg Barnes). Ghee made history as the first non-binary performer to take home the Tony Award in their category.

Venues, dates and casting are to be confirmed.