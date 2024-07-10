Slava’s Snowshow to return for three theatre-season, including West End run

Exclusive: Slava’s Snowshow, which recently marked its 30 year-anniversary, is set to return to the UK after a seven-year break.

The production, which features a variety of festive musical and visual moments, has earned more than 20 international awards, including an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment, a Drama Desk Award, and a Tony Award nomination.

Since its inception, Slava’s Snowshow has toured extensively, with over 12,000 performances in more than 225 cities and 40 countries worldwide.

Audiences can expect to see a variety of imagined scenarios, such as a shark swimming in a misty sea, clowns interacting with a spider’s web, poignant farewells with a coat rack on a railway platform, and a huge snowstorm.

It will now have a Christmas season at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 18 December 2024 to 12 January 2025. Additionally, the show will visit Sunderland Empire from 3 to 7 December and the Theatre Royal Brighton from 11 to 15 December. Tickets for all venues will be available from 10am on Thursday, 11 July.