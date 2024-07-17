Sandi Toksvig to star in One Night Only at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Sandi Toksvig will present a “theatre-themed evening of comedy and curiosity”, One Night Only, at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in November.

Playing on 13 and 14 November 2024, the ironically-titled show is inspired by QI, the BBC panel show Toksvig presents having taken over from Stephen Fry in 2015.

According to press material, Toksvig, assisted by The QI Elves, will unearth “little-known facts about the world of theatre from actors to performances, stories and songs – giving the audience a sneak peak at what really goes on behind the scenes”.

Toksvig said: “I’ve been hosting QI for nearly ten years and the best thing about doing it is performing for the audience in the room – people still queue for hours to be in the studio because it’s so much fun. So I’m thrilled to be bringing the facts and the Elves to the West End for a proper live extravaganza.”

One Night Only is produced by Idili Live Entertainment Ltd.