Royal Court cancels all performances on election day to encourage voting

The Royal Court has cancelled all performances on election day next month.

The venue said in a statement on social media: “The Royal Court Theatre will be cancelling all performances on Thursday 4 July to allow and encourage cast, companies, staff and audiences to vote in the General Election.

“As a theatre dedicated to providing a safe space for writers to confidently and creatively express their voices, we hope that we can encourage you to similarly have your voice heard on the 4 July by voting.”

Other shows have moved opening nights for the 4 July, but none so far have committed to a similar move.

The venue is currently in the opening months of new artistic director David Byrne’s programming.

Major political parties have yet to release manifesto pledges around the cultural or arts industries, so we should expect them in the coming few days and weeks.