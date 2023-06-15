Roman Holiday – first look at the UK stage premiere

Theatre Royal Bath has released production shots for the UK premiere of the musical adaptation of the classic film Roman Holiday.

The show follows the story of a young princess, Ann, played by Rebecca Collingwood, who escapes from her watchful chaperone while on a goodwill tour of Rome. She meets Joe, a charming American journalist played by Michael D. Xavier, who offers to show her the city.

Alongside Collingwood and Xavier, the cast also features Richenda Carey as Countess, Adrian der Gregorian as Irving, Tania Mathurin as Francesca, Tim Frances as Hennessy, as well as Gabrielle Cocca, Francis Dee, Maya de Faria, Joshua Gibbons, Heather Jackson, Ediz Mahmut, Max Mirza, Mia Mullarkey, Jesus Reyes Ortiz, Josh Patel-Foster, George Renshaw, and Ollie Selwood.

The musical adaptation of Roman Holiday features the music of Cole Porter, including hits like “Easy To Love”, “You Do Something To Me”, “In The Still Of The Night”, “Just One Of Those Things”, and “Night and Day”. It has been adapted for the stage by Kirsten Guenther and Paul Blake, who co-wrote the stage version of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas.

Jeremy Sams, whose directing credits include Noises Off in the West End and Jason Robert Brown’s 13, directs the production. He also wrote the script for the West End production of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and translated the award-nominated Amour on Broadway.

The choreography is by 2023 Olivier Award winner Matt Cole (Newsies), alongside Jane McMurtrie. Set and costume designs are by Francis O’Connor, lighting design is by Mark Henderson, and sound design is by Tom Marshall. The casting director is Ginny Schiller, and the musical direction is by Steve Ridley.

Roman Holiday won multiple Academy Awards when first released 70 years ago and has been adored by fans ever since.

The production will run at Theatre Royal Bath until 1 July