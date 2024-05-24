Roles We’ll Never Play to return to the West End – with line-up revealed

See stars take on numbers they’d never normally perform!

After a year-long break, the hit concert series Roles We’ll Never Play, will return to the West End for one night only.

The evening, produced by Tom Duern with musical direction by Flynn Sturgeon, will see a cast of performers step into roles and songs outside their traditional casting brackets.

This year’s lineup includes the incredible talents of Roshani Abbey, Pearce Barron, Luke Bayer, Lauren Byrne, Divina de Campo, Desmonda Cathabel, Laura Dawkes, Liam Dean, Tom Duern, Jacob Fowler, Sharlene Hector, Evelyn Hoskins, Hannah Lowther, Michael Mather, Karen Mavundukure, Rhianne-Louise McCaulsky, Nick McLean, Eve Norris, Tom Scanlon, Danielle Steers, May Tether, Tobias Turley, Rodney Vubya, and Rebecca Wickes.

The show will run on 1 July at the Lyric Theatre, customarily the home of Hadestown.