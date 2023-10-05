Robert Bathurst to star in Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell – performed in Soho pub

The Coach and Horses pub in Greek Street, Soho, is set to host an immersive staging of Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell, featuring Robert Bathurst in the title role.

The production, adapted from the critically acclaimed West End play by Keith Waterhouse, will take place on multiple dates, with the press night scheduled for Monday 30 October.

The play centers around Jeffrey Bernard (Bathurst), a notorious Soho figure known for his carefree lifestyle. A journalist with a penchant for vodka and a disdain for deadlines, Bernard’s escapades unfold in the iconic Coach and Horses on Greek Street (where the play will now be staged).

Bathurst’s acting credits span a wide range of productions, including Toast of London, Cold Feet, Downton Abbey and numerous theatrical works. The production is directed by James Hillier, who serves as the artistic director of Defibrillator.

Jeffrey Bernard is Unwell will run on the following dates: 29, 30, 31 October, and 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21 November, with two performances each day at 8 pm and 10 pm. Tickets are available on the official website at www.jeffreyplay.com. The play has a runtime of 55 minutes with no intermission.