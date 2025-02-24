whatsonstage white
RepresentAsian West End fundraiser concert announces line-up

The event takes place in April

Alex Wood

| London |

24 February 2025

Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Desmonda Cathabel and Joanna Ampil, headshots supplied by the production
RepresentAsian: An Evening of Asian Talent will take place at the Lyric Theatre on Monday, 28 April 2025.

The concert, hosted by Nina Wadia, will feature a cast that includes Joanna Ampil, Desmonda Cathabel, Lucca Chadwick-Patel, Joe Thompson-Oubari, alongside Sejal Keshwala, Aaron Teoh, Parisa Shahmir and Soophia Foroughi. Also in the cast are Eunice De Castro, Reuben Khan, and Rayhan Lee, who will be making their West End debut.

The event aims to celebrate Asian performers in musical theatre while fundraising for a scholarship at the Boury Academy – to support young Asian individuals training in the arts.

The creative team includes Ben Armstrong as founder and casting director, Natalie Pound as musical director, arranger and orchestrator, and Ghostlight Productions handling design. The event is produced by Aixa Amarante Productions.

RepresentAsian follows six sold-out shows at the Phoenix Arts Club and marks its West End debut with this gala-style concert. Tickets, priced under £45, are available from 12pm today via Nimax Theatres.

