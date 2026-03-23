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Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre announces complete Sherlock Holmes casting

The show kicks off this year’s season of shows in Regent’s Park

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| London |

23 March 2026

sherlock holmes
Joshua James in artwork for the show, supplied by the production

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced the full cast for the world premiere of Sherlock Holmes, a new play by Joel Horwood, based on the characters by Arthur Conan Doyle and directed by Sean Holmes.

Horwood, whose previous work includes The Ocean at the End of the Lane, sets the play in London in 1890. It follows Sherlock Holmes and Watson as they investigate a case involving a mysterious woman and a stolen jewel, leading them across the city and along the River Thames. The production is presented by agreement with the Conan Doyle Estate.

The production stars Joshua James in the title role, alongside Jyuddah Jaymes as Dr Watson. Joining them are Christopher Akrill as Sholto and Judge, Andre Antonio as Pockets and Referee, Will Brown as Small and Lestrade, Paolo Guidi as Graziano and Bill, Benjamin Harrold as Morstan, Nadi Kemp-Sayfi as Mary, Marcia Lecky as Mrs Hudson and Lucia, Mervin Noronha as Tonga and Azad, Yuyu Rau as Lin and Nancy, Theo Reece as Domingo, Rakhee Sharma as Aleksandra and Padshah Begum Jahan, Tamara Tare as ensemble and onstage swing, and Patrick Warner as Mycroft and Thaddeus.

The creative team includes Holmes (Sean that is) as director, with set and co-costume design by Grace Smart, co-costume design and supervision by Lisa Aitken, lighting design by Ryan Day, sound design by Elena Peña, movement direction by Charlotte Broom, and music by Jherek Bischoff. Casting is by Stuart Burt with fight direction from Enric Ortuno.

Wigs, hair and make-up design is by Carole Hancock, voice and dialect coaching by Hazel Holder and Gurkiran Kaur, and intimacy support from Ingrid Mackinnon.

The production will run from Saturday 2 May to Saturday 6 June 2026.

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