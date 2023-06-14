Rachel Bagshaw appointed Unicorn Theatre artistic director

The Unicorn Theatre has appointed Rachel Bagshaw as its new artistic director.

With Justin Audibert stepping down this summer to join Chichester Festival Theatre, Bagshaw is due to take on the role in September. She has been an associate director at the venue since 2018, with productions including The Bee in Me and Aesop’s Fables.

She said today: “I am absolutely thrilled to be taking up the role of artistic director at the Unicorn. Having had the privilege to have been an associate director here during Justin’s tenure, I cannot wait to continue bringing the brave, bold and exciting work to children and their grown-ups.

“The Unicorn is a vital, inspiring theatre that provides thousands of children with their first theatre experiences each year, and where I have had some of my most creative and happiest times as an artist.

“I look forward to working with the incredible team, including the young creative associates from our partner schools and community groups, to support artists to develop and thrive in making work for young audiences. Most importantly, I am so honoured at the opportunity to hold conversations with the Unicorn’s extraordinary audiences and spark their imaginations and ideas through theatre.”