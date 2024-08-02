Purple cow deflates as power cut causes Edinburgh Fringe chaos

A power cut has caused chaos across Edinburgh.

Venues and performances were plunged into darkness by the event, which occurred earlier this afternoon.

NEW: The infamous Underbelly purple cow has deflated after large parts of Edinburgh were hit by a major power cut. It's thought five postcodes are affected, with Fringe audiences plunged into darkness and box offices forced to close. pic.twitter.com/LClxEDUgeO — The National (@ScotNational) August 2, 2024

A number of Fringe Festival venues had performances disrupted for a few hours, while the famous purple cow, an iconic part of the Fringe, deflated due to lack of air pump. Some performers attempted to continue their shows outdoors, or in darkness.

The cast of Who Do Ya Love? and Harry Wayne Casey (KC) himself delivered an impromptu performance of KC and the Sunshine Band’s hit songs outside their Fringe venue, that then caught the attention of further punters.

Performances have now resumed.