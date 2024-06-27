Prima Facie with Jodie Comer to return to cinemas worldwide

Jodie Comer’s award-winning performance in Prima Facie will be broadcast in cinemas once more as part of NT Live.

Penned by Suzie Miller, the one-woman play follows a criminal barrister named Tessa (Comer) who has her world turned upside down following a sexual assault.

Produced by James Bierman for Empire Street Productions, the piece originally ran at the Harold Pinter Theatre from 15 April to 18 June 2022, before transferring to Broadway.

It won three WhatsOnStage Awards including Best New Play and Best Performer in a Play, while also picking up Olivier and Tony Awards.

Alongside director Justin Martin, the creative team also includes set and costume designer Miriam Buether and lighting designer Natasha Chivers, as well as sound designers Max and Ben Ringham, voice coach Kate Godfrey, and Treatment Studio, who will supply video design. The show also features composition by Self Esteem.

Miller said: “Thrilled to be able to tell fans that Jodie’s magnificent performance in Prima Facie is back in cinemas with National Theatre Live. I’m so intensely proud of the creative and production teams for all the changes it has provoked.”

Comer added: “I’m thrilled that the NT live recording of our London run of Prima Facie will be screening worldwide in cinemas again. It’s a wonderful opportunity to keep spreading this important message and for those who couldn’t make it in person, here is your invitation, come join us!”

It will be returning to cinemas on 12 September 2024, with screenings available via the NT Live website.