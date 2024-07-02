‘Playwright flashmob’ to take over UK theatres today

A ‘playwright flashmob’ will be taking over UK theatres today.

Led by writers Anna Jordan and Morgan Lloyd Malcolm, the Support Playwrights collective aims to support emerging playwrights struggling to get their work seen or produced.

The flashmob, running today from 11am to 2pm, is the first of many initiatives by the collective to foster connections among playwrights and theatre venues across the UK.

The effort seeks to decentralise artistic practice from London. Theatres across the UK, including the Royal Exchange Manchester, Leeds Playhouse, National Theatre, Theatre Royal Brighton, Liverpool Everyman, Sherman Theatre Cardiff, the Royal Court in London, Watford Palace Theatre, the Old Vic in London, and Lyceum Edinburgh, are providing spaces for playwrights to gather. An online version will be hosted by Paines Plough.

The flashmobs will be informal and open to all playwrights, whether established, emerging, or just starting out. Unlike typical flashmobs, participants will write and chat rather than sing and dance.

The aim is to inspire commitment to writing and reduce isolation often felt by new writers. The events will be hosted by small teams of playwrights, with many venues offering free or discounted tea and coffee.

Malcolm and Jordan said today: “We are really happy that so many playwrights and theatres seem so enthused by this idea. It’s a relaxed and informal chance for us to meet and chat and get a bit of work done if that’s what we need, and to know theatres are opening their doors for us is such a lovely thought. We hope this is the start of many.”