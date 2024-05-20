Operation Mincemeat’s “Dear Bill” to be performed as part of D-Day concert broadcast from Royal Albert Hall

Operation Mincemeat’s hit number “Dear Bill” will form part of the line-up for a D-Day concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

Performed by the Hester Leggatt character in the show, the piece commemorates those writing to others in times of adversity and conflict.

It will make its TV exclusive as part of the concert, taking place on Sunday 9 June at the Royal Albert Hall and then broadcast via ITV. The performance will come from the current Hester Christian Andrews.

The event is hosted by Davina McCall to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion. Also performing are the Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, Katherine Jenkins, Lulu and Emeli Sandé.

Written and composed by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts of SpitLip, Operation Mincemeat is based on a true story of the twisted secret mission that helped win World War II. It had developmental runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 and 2022, with an extended Riverside Studios run also in 2022.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning show continues at the Fortune Theatre.