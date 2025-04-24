New number for Sing Street musical’s UK premiere released

Sing Street: A New Musical will make its UK premiere this summer, and feature a new song.

The stage version of John Carney’s beloved coming-of-age film, about a 16-year-old Dubliner trying to form a band in the 1980s, was first seen in Boston and New York before the pandemic began – though it had its Broadway season halted by the lockdowns.

It has a book by Enda Walsh, with music and lyrics by Gary Clark and Carney, direction by Rebecca Taichman (who oversaw the New York and Boston versions), choreography by Sonya Tayeh and design by Bob Crowley, with casting by Stuart Burt.

As already revealed, Adam Hunter will make his musical theatre debut in the role of Brendan. You can see him perform “Outside”, a new number for the show, below.

He said: “… It has been great to work with Gary and John on premiering this brand new track for the UK premiere. It’s truly a beautiful song to perform and I can’t wait to sing it in front of a live audience when we open at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre this July.”

Gary Clark added: “After sold-out runs in New York and Boston, we are so thrilled to finally show the Sing Street Musical to UK audiences this summer at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

“As well as all of the fan favourites from the film, John Carney and I have written some brand-new songs to showcase our completely new and incredibly talented cast.

“As an introduction to both, we are releasing a video for “Outside” performed by Adam Hunter, who plays Connor’s older brother Brendan in the show. Sung alone in his room, it’s a musical window into Brendan’s fear of the world outside.”

The show will run at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 8 July to 23 August 2025, with a press night on 18 July.