New cast for Back to the Future in the West End announced

New faces are appearing in Hill Valley from next month!

As it prepares to enter its third year in the West End, Back to the Future will also receive a cohort of fresh cast members.

From next month, Sarah Goggin (Sister Act) will join the show as Lorraine Baines, with Jay Perry (Hamilton) as Goldie Wilson, Jordan Pearson (Ladhood) as Biff Tannen, Lee Ormsby (Les Misérables) as Strickland, Rhodri Watkins (Carousel) as Dave McFly, Patricia Wilkins (Flashdance) as Linda McFly, Elliott Evans (Eugenius!) as alternate Marty McFly and Stephen Leask (School of Rock) as Alternate Doctor Emmett Brown.

They join current stars Cory English as Doctor Emmett Brown, Ben Joyce as Marty McFly, Oliver Nicholas as George McFly and Sophie Naglik as Jennifer Parker.

New to the ensemble will be Ella Beaumont, Alexander Day, Reece Darlington-Delaire, Helen Gulston, Matthew Ives, Connor Lewis, Louis Quinn, Grace Swaby-Moore and Alexandra Wright, joining Sia Dauda, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Adam Margilewski, Bryan Mottram, Laura Mullowney, Anna Murray, Georgia Tapp and Tavio Wright.

The new cast will perform for the first time on 16 August 2023, with the production currently booking until February 2024.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning musical is also currently in previews on Broadway, where it will celebrate its opening night on 3 August. Further international productions are also in the works.

Based on the cult classic film of the same name about a teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955, the show has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode”.

The musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Tim Lutkin (lighting), Hugh Vanstone (lighting consultant), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with choreography by Chris Bailey, musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow and Illusions by Chris Fisher. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod Associates.

In the West End, the show is produced by Colin Ingram, Donovan Mannato, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Hunter Arnold, Gavin Kalin Productions, Playing Field, Crush Music, CJ ENM, Teresa Tsai, Ivy Herman/HalleeAdelman, Robert L Hutt, Universal Theatrical Group, Ricardo Marques, Augury, Robert Zemeckis, Gale, in association with Kimberly Magarro, Stage Entertainment, Glass Half Full Productions/Neil Gooding Productions.