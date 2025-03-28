Netflix to release a documentary on the making of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

The show continues to play in the West End and starts performances on Broadway tonight

A documentary offering a look into the making of Stranger Things: The First Shadow has been announced.

The Netflix flick documents the lead-up to the WhatsOnStage Award-winning play’s world premiere at London’s Phoenix Theatre in December 2023.

Performances begin on Broadway this weekend at the Marquis Theater.

Behind the Curtain: Stranger Things: The First Shadow will give behind-the-scenes access and follow the cast and crew as they prepare the boundary-pushing stage show in the West End. It’ll be directed by Jon Halperin and produced by Angus Wall, Kent Kubena, Terry Leonard, with executive producer Matt Bell.

For those uninitiated, the stage play features an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and is penned by Trefry and directed by Stephen Daldry, with co-direction by Justin Martin. It has received rave reviews across the board, including from WhatsOnStage, being described as a “major visual spectacle”.

Unlike the ’80s-inspired TV series, the stage prequel is set in 1959 – with characters including a young Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, Bob Newby and Henry Creel (played respectively by David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Sean Astin and Jamie Campbell Bower on screen).

The documentary will premiere on Netflix, only on 15 April 2025.