Monty Python’s Spamalot is heading back to Broadway

Monty Python’s Spamalot, the 2005 Tony winner for Best Musical, will return to Broadway this autumn in a new production directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. Performances will begin on 31 October at the St James Theatre, in advance of a 16 November official opening.

This production of Spamalot originated earlier this year at the Kennedy Center as part of the Broadway Center Stage series.

“Lovingly ripped off” from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot has book and lyrics by Eric Idle and music by Idle and John Du Prez. The original production (across from the St James at the Shubert Theatre on Broadway) was directed by Mike Nichols and choreographed by Casey Nicholaw, with a cast headed by Tim Curry, David Hyde Pierce, Hank Azaria, Sara Ramirez, Michael McGrath, Christopher Sieber, Christian Borle and Steve Rosen.

The Kennedy Center production was headed by James Monroe Iglehart, Michael Urie, Alex Brightman, and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer. Casting for the Broadway run will be announced at a later date.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail was written by Eric Idle, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, Michael Palin, and Graham Chapman.

