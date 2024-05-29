Moana sequel releases first trailer

The film will be in cinemas later this year

A teaser trailer has been released for Moana 2.

The upcoming sequel to Disney’s 2016 hit animation continues to follow Moana and her newfound friend, an exiled demigod named Maui. When she receives a call from her ancestors, the two face a journey to the dangerous and long-lost seas of Oceania.

David G Derrick Jr will make his feature directorial debut, while Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson will reprise their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively. Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear will join composers and co-songwriters Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foa’i as additional songwriters, replacing Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Moana 2 will be released in UK cinemas on 29 November, and in US cinemas on 27 November, the same day as the first Wicked film.

You can watch the trailer below:

A live-action Moana movie is also in development, you can read about that here.