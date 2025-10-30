Mercury Colchester unveils first full season for artistic director Natasha Rickman

Exclusive: Mercury Theatre Colchester has announced its 2026 spring and summer season, marking artistic director Natasha Rickman’s first full programme.

The season opens with the previously revealed The Manningtree Witches by Ava Pickett, based on A K Blakemore’s novel. Running from 28 February to 14 March, the play explores the true story of England’s first Witchfinder General and the women caught in his persecution. Directed by Rickman in association with Frantic Assembly, the production will feature a professional cast joined by local performers.

Next is Toto the Ninja Cat and the Great Snake Escape, a new family musical adaptation of Dermot O’Leary’s bestselling children’s book. Co-produced with Little Angel Theatre and Mayflower Southampton, the production runs from 2 to 18 April before visiting both partner venues. The show is adapted by Samantha Lane and Barb Jungr, with puppetry design by Oliver Hymans.

Mischief, the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, will debut their first musical, Thespians, in Colchester from 9 to 23 May before embarking on a short tour – as we’ve detailed here. Written by Jonathan Sayer and Ed Zanders, the piece is a comic reimagining of ancient Greece and the accidental invention of acting.

From 3 to 13 June comes Caroline – A New Musical, inspired by the story of pirate radio station Radio Caroline. Written by Vikki Stone and directed by Douglas Rintoul and Alex Thorpe, the musical will feature a cast of actor-musicians performing 1960s hits. The show is part of the East Anglian Touring Consortium, a new partnership between regional theatres. You can find out more here.

The Mercury Young Company will present a new adaptation of The Wind in the Willows by Essex playwright Anne Odeke from 20 to 22 March.

Directed by Sian Burford Thomas, the production will bring together more than 100 local young performers. The Mercury Adult Company will follow with Love and Information by Caryl Churchill on the same weekend, directed by Forest Morgan with assistant direction by Chani Merrell.