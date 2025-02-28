whatsonstage white
Marisha Wallace announces special guests joining her largest ever solo concert

It’s a Waitress reunion!

Tanyel Gumushan

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

28 February 2025

Lucie Jones, Marisha Wallace and Laura Baldwin, © Dan Wooller, Roy J Baron
Lucie Jones, Marisha Wallace and Laura Baldwin, © Dan Wooller, Roy J Baron

West End and Broadway star Marisha Wallace will return to London’s Adelphi Theatre for her biggest headline show in March.

The multi-WhatsOnStage Award-nominated star is currently performing as Sally Bowles at the Kit Kat Club opposite Billy Porter as the Emcee.

She’s also known for her appearances in Waitress, Hairspray, Oklahoma!, Guys and Dolls, Dreamgirls, and more. The concert will take place at the West End venue on Tuesday 11 March 2025.

Promising that the show will be “packed with all the songs you know me for, together with many songs I just love to sing and that I know the audience will love,” Wallace said, “This is going to be a truly joyous feel-good night!”

She has now announced that Lucie Jones and Laura Baldwin will be special guests. All three performers appeared together in Waitress at the very same theatre – with Wallace originating the role of Becky, and Baldwin the role of Dawn, in the West End. Jones led the show as Jenna.

David Hunter, Laura Baldwin, Lucie Jones, and Marisha Wallace
David Hunter, Laura Baldwin, Lucie Jones, and Marisha Wallace, © Dan Wooller

Beyond the stage, Wallace has made appearances at the Royal Variety Performance, Strictly Come Dancing, BBC’s Festival of Remembrance, and as Marsha in Netflix’s Feel Good. She was also a housemate on ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother. She has released two studio albums, Soul Holiday and Tomorrow.

