Maimuna Memon’s Manic Street Creature announces London run

Award-nominated performer Maimuna Memon (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Electrolyte, Jesus Christ Superstar) will bring their hit play Manic Street Creature to London this autumn.

Memon, who wowed audiences in Sheffield and London in Standing at the Sky’s Edge over the winter, first premiered the piece at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022. It garnered widespread critical praise, being described by WhatsOnStage as “some of the best live performance you’ll find at the Fringe.”

Semi-biographical, the show follows Ria, a music maker who reflects on her experiences in a caustic relationship. Memon said today: “I have always wanted to bridge the gap between the music industry and theatre, and with Manic Street Creature I have tried to bring songs you might hear on record to the stage. This, alongside a deeply personal story makes this show the most important I have ever written.

“Mental health has played a big part in my life, and I hope that people can watch this show, be brought on a journey and feel like they aren’t alone. I am so excited to be bringing this show to London and to a venue that has such an incredible reputation for innovative and new musical work.”

The show will play at Southwark Playhouse Borough for a limited season from 19 October to 11 November, with direction by Kirsty Patrick Ward. Joining Memon in the show are Rachel Barnes and Harley Johnston.

Chris Smyrnios, artistic director of Southwark Playhouse added: “We are so pleased to be a part of presenting the amazing Manic Street Creature in London for the first time. The run of the show will fall on the theatre’s 30th anniversary (on the 9th of November) and we couldn’t have hoped for a more apt production than this to highlight the theatre’s work over the last 30 years, showcasing innovative and engaging work by talented new and emerging theatre artists.”