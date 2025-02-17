Liverpool Royal Court issues statement after audience member ‘shouts a homophobic comment towards the stage’

Royal Court Liverpool has issued a statement following an incident of homophobic abuse during a performance of new play The Peaceful Hour.

According to the new writing venue, located in the heart of the city, an audience member “shouted a homophobic comment” during the production of Gerry Linford’s play. The audience member in question “was located and removed from the building and has been banned from the theatre”, and the organisation says that “the incident has also been reported to the police.”

The theatre went on to reassure followers that “offensive, hateful language is unacceptable and has no place in the Royal Court, Liverpool or wider society. We support our cast, crew, audience and staff. We are saddened that they had to hear such offensive language.

“It is important that we foster spaces where respect and acceptance prevail. We believe in inclusivity and embrace diversity, we encourage those around us to do the same. Anyone found to be using offensive language including homophobic comments will be ejected from the theatre and banned from future performances.

“We all deserve to feel safe, respected, and valued, regardless who we love or how we identify. We are against hate and actively support environments that support all people.”

The incident follows a similar report from a production of Dolly Parton musical Here You Come Again, running on tour.