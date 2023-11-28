Line-up announced for Strictly Come Dancing’s musicals week

Musicals week is here – and the performances have been confirmed!

The annual fixture sees the remaining contestants on the beloved show dance to numbers from famous musicals. You’ll be able to see the following performances on Saturday 2 December:

Nigel and Katya – “Step in Time” from Mary Poppins (Charleston)

Bobby and Dianne – “I’ve Had the Time of My Life” from Dirty Dancing (Salsa)

Ellie and Vito – “Belle” from Beauty and the Beast (Quickstep)

Layton and Nikita – Backstage Romance from Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Paso Doble)

Annabel and Johannes – “For Good” from Wicked (Foxtrot)

It was also confirmed this morning that star Layton Williams would be joining the live Strictly tour next year.