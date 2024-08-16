Line-up announced for Birmingham’s answer to West End Live

Birmingham Hippodrome has announced the full lineup for Hippodrome Live!, a series of free performances from top West End musicals scheduled for Sunday 25 August, as part of Birmingham Weekender 2024.

Inspired by West End Live, Hippodrome Live! will showcase performances from Disney’s Aladdin, Six, & Juliet, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, 42 Balloons, Play On!, and Four Felons and a Funeral.

Additionally, audiences will be treated to a preview of The Jingleclaw, the first production from Birmingham Hippodrome’s New Musical Theatre department, which is set to premiere this December.

The event will take place in Hippodrome Square, located just outside the front doors of Birmingham Hippodrome. There will be two 90-minute shows, running from 1 to 2.30pm and 3.30 to 5pm, both featuring the same line-up. The shows will be hosted by Alexia McIntosh, who was recently announced to play the title role in The Jingleclaw.

Chris Sudworth, creative director at Birmingham Hippodrome, commented: “As the West Midlands’ home of musical theatre, we are pleased to offer these performances for free, showcasing both major productions and new works as part of Birmingham Weekender and the start of our 125th anniversary season. This is a first for a location outside of London, and we anticipate it won’t be the last. We invite everyone to join in the celebrations.”

Hippodrome Live! is part of Birmingham Weekender 2024 and the Hippodrome’s 125th anniversary celebrations. The annual free festival features performances, installations, pop-up experiences, and new commissions from regional, national, and international companies across the city from Friday, 23 August, to Monday, 26 August.

Birmingham Weekender 2024 is produced by Birmingham Hippodrome in partnership with Bullring and Grand Central, with funding from HM Government’s and West Midlands Combined Authority’s Commonwealth Games Legacy Fund, and Arts Council England.