Laura Pick, Sarah O’Connor and more discuss Wicked’s new tour

The new tour opens this Christmas

UK and Ireland Tour
The cast of the new Wicked tour have lifted the lid on the upcoming production!

The production will feature the previously announced Laura Pick as Elphaba and Carl Man as Fiyero, reuniting two former West End cast members, as well as Simeon Truby as Doctor Dillamond and the Wizard. Joining them will be Sarah O’Connor (Frozen) as Glinda, Donna Berlin (The Way Old Friends Do) as Madame Morrible, Jed Berry (The Book of Mormon) as Boq, Megan Gardiner (Allegiance) as Nessarose and Casey Al-Shaqsy (Six) as Standby for Elphaba. 

You can see the full casting announcement and tour details here – and watch the video below:

