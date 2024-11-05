Johnny Flynn and Kristin Scott Thomas to perform Venus and Adonis fundraiser with Mark Rylance

Kristin Scott Thomas and Johnny Flynn are set to perform alongside Mark Rylance, patron of the Marylebone Theatre, in a reading of Shakespeare’s Venus and Adonis on 17 November 2024.

This special event serves as a fundraiser for the theatre, with all proceeds supporting its productions and outreach work. The performance begins at 7.00pm and will include a post-show drinks reception with the cast for those holding a limited number of premium tickets.

In this reimagined reading, Scott Thomas will read Venus, Flynn will take on the role of Adonis, and Rylance will narrate. Ian Rickson will provide directorial support for the performance. Originally, Derek Jacobi was set to appear but withdrew due to scheduling conflicts, prompting the reconfiguration with the new cast.

Marylebone Theatre artistic director Alexander Gifford said: “The very sad departure of Derek from the project has had the unforeseen upside of enabling us to reimagine the event. In our new configuration Kristin will read Venus and Johnny will read Adonis whilst Mark narrates. We are also delighted that Ian Rickson will provide directorial support. It promises to be an exquisite performance.”

Since its opening in autumn 2022, Marylebone Theatre has welcomed over 80,000 visitors and gained acclaim for productions such as What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, The Dry House, Grenfell: System Failure, and The White Factory.

In 2024, the theatre’s programme included The Most Precious of Goods, The Dream of a Ridiculous Man featuring Greg Hicks, and The Government Inspector, a new take on Gogol’s satire.