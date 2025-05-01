whatsonstage white
John Cameron Mitchell to perform first West End concert

The Hedwig and the Angry Inch writer/director/star is London-bound!

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

1 May 2025

John Cameron Mitchell
John Cameron Mitchell, provided uncredited

Exclusive: John Cameron Mitchell will perform in the West End for the very first time this summer.

The two-time Tony Award-winner will celebrate 25 years since the London premiere of Hedwig and the Angry Inch, with a one-night celebration of his career and the cult classic. For the event, he’ll be collaborating once more with Justin Craig and Shannon Conley.

Audiences can expect beloved Hedwig anthems, selections from Mitchell’s former and upcoming projects, and classics from his David Bowie tribute show, Queen Bitch. They are encouraged to “dress to express” as the concert celebrates “the transformative power of music, love and radical self-expression.”

Special guests are to be announced.

John Cameron Mitchell Live in London is presented by David M Hawkins and Tomos Griffiths.

It’ll take place at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday, 8 July.

