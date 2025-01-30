Jerry Mitchell joins new musical King of Pangea as producer

Jerry Mitchell, the three-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer, is stepping into the role of producer for the first time with the world premiere of the new musical King of Pangea.

The King’s Head production, with book, music, and lyrics by Martin Storrow and directed by Richard Israel, celebrates the power of hope.

Based on Storrow’s own experience, the musical follows protagonist Christopher Crow as he faces the loss of his hopeful mother and escapes to the imaginary island of his childhood. With help from a wise-cracking prophet, a swaggering ship captain, and a star-gazing poetess, Christopher sets off on a journey to claim his sovereignty.

Mitchell explained his move into the producer’s chair, saying: “There is no escaping death and loss and how we process these tragedies often comes without a map. King of Pangea is the map. A beautiful map to the other side of grief, loss and eventual salvation.

“When I heard Martin’s stunning music I knew I wanted to do anything I could to help others hear this moving melodic story. This musical confirms life is to be lived every day even through the loss of the people we love most.”

Mitchell has recently directed and choreographed The Devil Wears Prada in London and Becoming Nancy in Birmingham at the Rep, with other credits including Kinky Boots and On Your Feet!. He first encountered King of Pangea when he became the writing mentor for the project during the Barn on Fire new musical writers’ residency program in Fire Island Pines, NY.

The production will run from 7 June to 6 July 2025 at the King’s Head Theatre. Mitchell joins lead producers Nicole LaFountaine of Straighten Your Crown Productions, Jaime Bartolett, and Luke Katler.