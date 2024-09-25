James Norton to appear in conversation to support front of house and backstage staff

Exclusive: WhatsOnStage Award-winner James Norton is set to take part in the latest instalment of the Theatrical Guild’s “An Audience With” series on Sunday 17 November.

The event, which will take place at the Leicester Square Theatre, aims to raise funds in support of backstage and front of house staff.

Norton, known for roles in A Little Life, Happy Valley, and Joy, will be in conversation with actress and long-time friend Claire Cartwright. The discussion will cover Norton’s journey from his early acting days in Yorkshire to his current career on stage and screen.

The event is part of The Theatrical Guild’s ongoing efforts to support those in the theatre industry experiencing hardship, including financial aid, counselling, and mid-career training.

Norton said today: “Standing in the wings waiting to go on stage you get to see an army of incredibly skilled people at work who don’t get a round of applause at the end. Without these people the show does not go on. The theatre is such a massive part of our culture in the UK and brings so much to so many.

“Supporting the people who are integral to the industry is a no brainer. The work the TTG do for those working backstage and front of house is essential and I am delighted to help by taking part in their “An Audience With” series, to raise money for the charity. I love a good natter anyway.”

Cartwright added: “As an actor and TTG trustee I’ve seen the incredible work the backstage and front of house community do within the theatre and the importance of supporting that community when they need it. Chatting to one of my oldest friends to raise money for a cause I believe deeply in is a dream scenario. TTG helps the people who help the millions of people who enjoy the theatre each year in the UK. They are precious and must be treated as such.”

Tickets for An Audience with James Norton are available now, with all proceeds going to the Theatrical Guild’s charitable efforts. The event will take place at 2pm on 17 November at the Leicester Square Theatre. Tickets can be purchased via the Leicester Square Theatre box office on 020 7734 2222.