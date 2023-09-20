Initial cast confirmed for Cold War musical at the Almeida

See who is tackling the songs of Elvis Costello at the Almeida

Casting has been set for the new musical Cold War, which will open at the Almeida this autumn.

You can find out more about the show here, while set to appear in Conor McPherson’s piece will be Anya Chalotra, one of the leads in hit Netflix series The Witcher, alongside Luke Thallon (Patriots) as Zula and Wiktor respectively. Also set to appear in the piece will be Elliot Levey (Cabaret).

The creative team will feature Simon Hale as the music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger; Ellen Kane as the choreographer; Jon Bausor as the set designer; Evie Gurney as the costume designer; Paule Constable as the lighting designer; Sinéad Diskin as the sound designer; Jo Cichonska as the musical director; and Amy Ball CDG as the casting director.

It will play at the venue from 30 November 2023, with tickets on general sale on 3 October 2023.