Immersive AI Elvis show to open in London

Immersive entertainment specialist Layered Reality is set to launch its new show Elvis Evolution in November.

The world’s first immersive Elvis experience, the show is created following a partnership between Layered Reality and Authentic Brands Group, the owners of Elvis Presley’s estate. The piece will feature an Elvis concert including the music maker’s greatest hits, plus an Elvis-themed bar and restaurant on-site at the central London location.

The show is said to use “state-of-the-art AI”, holographic projection, augmented reality, live theatre, and multi-sensory effects in order to immerse audiences in the world of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Layered Reality has used thousands of personal photos and home-video footage of Elvis, enabling the creation of new and never-before-seen AI performances. This will transport audiences back through the decades, providing a deeper insight into Elvis’s life, meteoric rise to fame, and the cultural movement he inspired in the 1950s and 1960s.

Andrew McGuinness, founder and CEO of Layered Reality, said today: “Elvis Evolution is a next generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley. Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it…. It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

The show is set to extend its reach to cities including Las Vegas, Tokyo, and Berlin following the London launch.

Further details will be announced over the coming months.

Sign up for our newsletters for more.