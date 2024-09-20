History-making actress Cleo Sylvestre has died aged 79

Actress Cleo Sylvestre has died aged 79.

Sylvestre has been seen on stages across the UK, most recently playing Audrey in the RSC’s production of As You Like It, directed by Omar Elerian. Before that, she performed in shows like Under Milk Wood, one of the first shows staged at the National Theatre after the lockdowns, while also appearing in Generations (Chichester), Allelujah! (Bridge Theatre) and Our Town (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre).

On TV, her roles included Crossroads and Coronation Street as well as All Creatures Great and Small. Sylvestre made history by being the first Black woman to perform in a National Theatre leading role, starring in Peter Nichols’ The National Health in 1969. She was also co-owner of the longstanding off-West End venue, the Rosemary Branch Theatre.

Dame Elizabeth Anionwu tweeted a tribute to Sylvestre, saying: “Devastated to learn of the death of Cleo Sylvestre , my wonderful, kind friend. Amongst many activities, she was a great supporter of the Mary Seacole Statue Appeal. I cherish this 2016 photo of her dressed as Mary Seacole, at the unveiling of the memorial statue. Rest well Cleo .”