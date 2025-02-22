Here are the most popular audition numbers of the last year

She’s back – musical director, vocal coach and audition pianist Inga Davis-Rutter has once more compiled her list of the most performed tunes of the last 12 months

As any auditionee knows, the number you perform in front of a panel can be the difference between a callback and the coach home.

With that in mind, musical director, vocal coach and audition pianist Inga Davis-Rutter has once more compiled her list of the most performed tunes used by anyone auditioning for a BA or MA musical theatre degree at a London conservatoire over the last 12 months.

Choices often respond to the most “in-vogue” musicals – as has been the case this year. Topping the list is “No One Else”, a much-loved solo number from Dave Malloy’s hit musical Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812, which had its long-awaited UK premiere at the Donmar Warehouse last autumn.

Coming in second is “Astonishing” from the musical version of Little Women, last seen in London in a revival at Park Theatre, while third place went to “Pretty Funny” from Dogfight, a show with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul first seen on UK shores over ten years ago at Southwark Playhouse.

In terms of numbers composed for male voices, “It’s Hard to Speak My Heart” from Jason Robert Brown’s Parade proved most popular, tying with “Lonely Room” from Oklahoma!.