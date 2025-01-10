whatsonstage white
Haunted theatres, ghost lights and the future of the National – our special Q&A edition of the WhatsOnStage Podcast

We take your questions!

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

Sarah Crompton

Sarah Crompton

| Nationwide |

10 January 2025

drury lane
Theatre Royal Drury Lane and National Theatre, (right © Cameron Slater)

In our first question and answer episode, chief critic Sarah Crompton and managing editor Alex Wood answer your queries.

What does break a leg mean? Which theatre is the most haunted? Are there any good shows featuring puppets coming up? Will the National Theatre change when Indhu Rubasingham takes over? And much more…

Crompton and Wood host a weekly series on all things theatrical. News, views, frank exchanges and lists offer an unmissable guide to what’s happening on stage (and in film and on television) now, in the past and in future.

The podcast can be listened to on various streaming platforms here (we’ve also embedded the Spotify player below) including Apple Podcasts and Audible. Make sure you subscribe so you never miss an episode! We’ll also be uploading them to YouTube every weekend.

We’re likely to do another Q&A episode soon – so make sure you ping your thoughts to feedback@whatsonstage.com!

