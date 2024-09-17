Hairspray production issues statement after cast member is ‘pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground’ by police in ‘wrongful targeting’

A series of statements have been released over the last few hours

The ongoing tour production of Hairspray has issued a statement after a cast members was “wrongfully targeted by the Met Police” in an incident.

Reece Richards, who currently plays Seaweed in the show, published a post on his social media channels describing how, after he witnessed a car crash and two men running from a scene, police officers falsely identified him as a suspect and “pepper-sprayed me, kicked my legs out from under me, threw me to the ground, and handcuffed me”.

Richards continued: “In a flash, I was face-down on the pavement with multiple officers holding me down, forcing my head into the ground. I was already injured from the show, but having four officers on top of me worsened my injuries to my back, ribs, and stomach.

“I couldn’t see anything, but I could hear my mum nearby, screaming and crying, begging them to let me go. Although I couldn’t see her, her distress was clear.”

The director of the show, Brenda Edwards, later arrived at the scene to assist Richards, with Richards saying how: “Brenda arrived around 20 minutes later, and immediately, the officers’ attitude shifted. After reviewing body cam footage, they agreed to release me.”

You can see footage from the incident, shared by Richards and released on social media, below. Please be aware, strong language is used in the clip.

Richards was bemused given he was “carrying a 23 kg suitcase and a backpack and was on FaceTime with some of my cast from Hairspray” when the incident took place.

Edwards also commented on the incident on her social media, saying: “Reece Richards who is currently playing one of the leads in my Hairspray production and has never been in trouble with the law, was racially profiled and violated, just after getting back to London from me watching him and the fabulous cast in Milton Keynes.

“He told the police that he had just performed in Milton Keynes so it couldn’t be him and the fact he had a massive suitcase with him and the cast on FaceTime was totally ignored! This was such a distressing experience to witness. Conversations sadly still need to be had.”