Glasgow’s Citizens Theatre unveils productions ahead of re-opening

The Citizens Theatre has revealed plans in the lead-up to reopening.

Since moving out of its historic Gorbals home in June 2018 for redevelopment, the company has continued to present productions across Scotland. They are now preparing to return to their home venue in September as redevelopment works are in their final phase. Glasgow locals will be among the first invited to visit the building once complete. The celebrations will be part of a homecoming festival in late summer and comprise of readings, sharing, exhibitions, tours and workshops celebrating the theatre’s past, present and future.

The theatre has commissioned and developed new work with over ten different writers, three of which feature in the opening programme.

As already revealed, the first production to be presented on the main stage will be Small Acts of Love. A theatrical and musical collaboration between playwright Frances Poet and composer Ricky Ross (of Deacon Blue fame), the new work, commissioned by artistic director Dominic Hill, explores the bonds of friendship formed between the people of Lockerbie and American relatives after the Pan Am 103 tragedy in December 1988. It will premiere in September 2025.

Further main stage productions in the autumn will include Douglas Maxwell’s Glasgow-set comedy So Young, which premiered at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Exploring mid-life meltdowns, grief and love with hilarious situational humour, it is co-commissioned and produced by the Citz, Raw Material and the Traverse Theatre.

Next will be a new production of the seminal Tennessee Williams drama The Glass Menagerie, presented by Dundee Rep Theatre in association with the Citizens Theatre.

The festive offering will be a flamboyant adaptation of the classic fairytale Beauty and the Beast, written by Lewis Hetherington.

In the new 150-seat studio theatre, Barrowland Ballet’s festive The Gift, has been programmed for younger visitors aged 18 months to 5 years.

The studio will also host Close by Citizens Theatre Young Co and Jenny Knotts, directed by Neil Packham from 8 to 11 October, as well as Game On, devised by the Community Collective and directed by Elly Goodman and Packham, from 22 to 25 October.

Artistic director Hill said: “This is a very special moment as we start to unveil an exciting programme of shows and opportunities in the new theatre – for the first time in seven years. The first few months of programming reflects our commitment to both innovation and tradition, with more to be announced over the coming months.

“While the Citz has always celebrated the great works of drama from the past, the new theatre must look forward too and we’ve been working hard to develop new plays that showcase the talent of writers and artists working in Scotland. These new works embody the spirit of what this theatre has always stood for—creativity, community, and a deep connection to the city of Glasgow. I can’t wait for audiences old and new, local and global, to experience these brilliant productions in a transformed Citizens Theatre, that will inspire audiences and great storytelling.”

Catrin Evans, participate director, added: “The reopening of the theatre is about offering a place of possibility and inspiring artistic expression for all. Our Participate programme has always been at the heart of the Citizens Theatre, and the new spaces and programme we can offer for creative engagement are a testament to that commitment. Our community groups now sit proudly at the centre of the building, integrated into the very heartbeat of the theatre.

“Through our core participatory groups as well as exciting new initiatives, we are ensuring that our high-quality performance projects are underpinned by accessibility. Our homecoming celebrations will mark a pivotal moment as we continue to strive to build a vibrant, inclusive Citizens Theatre community that truly reflects contemporary Glasgow.”

Hannah Armitage, senior associate for Bennetts Associates, who was responsible for the redevelopment, added: “The transformation of the Citizens Theatre has been a labour of love, balancing the preservation of its historic character with the creation of contemporary, state-of-the-art facilities. Our design restores and celebrates the much-loved Victorian auditorium while enhancing the theatre’s accessibility, technical capabilities, and creates an entirely new front-of-house experience.

“The revitalised Citizens Theatre will not only enrich the experience for audiences but also support the theatre’s world-renowned artistic productions and its invaluable outreach work, ensuring it remains a vital cultural hub for generations to come.”

Tickets for the first productions will be available at the end of March.