Full casting for Barn’s Once revival revealed

Cirencester’s Barn Theatre has unveiled the complete cast and creative team for their revival of the acclaimed musical Once.

Set to grace the stage from 3 July to 12 August, the show is a Tony Award-winning musical that originated from the critically acclaimed film of the same name, written and directed by John Carney. The musical boasts a score with music and lyrics crafted by the Academy award-winning duo of Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová.

The story unfolds on the streets of Dublin, where an Irish street musician and a witty Czech woman forge a bond through their shared love for music. Sarah Moss, known for her appearances in The Mousetrap and Mad House in the West End, takes on the role of Girl. Tomas Wolstenholme, who previously starred in Once in the West End and on international tour as an understudy for Guy, now assumes the role of Guy.

Joining Moss and Wolstenholme on stage are Amy Bastani (Zorro The Musical) as Reza and the Ex-Girlfriend. Toby Bradford (The Stand Up Sketch Show) will play Da and the Bank Manager. Fiona Bruce (Coronation Street) plays Baruska, while Harry Curley (Summer in the City) assumes the role of Andrej. Theo Diedrick (The True Adventures of Marion and Robin Hood) returns to the venue to play Eamon and Emcee. Thomas Fabian Parrish, also seen in Summer in the City takes on the role of Svec. Lastly, David Shute (The Choir of Man) will play the character of Billy.

Direction and choreography come courtesy of Dominic Shaw (Silk Road) at Trafalgar Studios while Alex Turney, a member of the original West End cast of Once, serves as the musical director. The creative team also includes Sophia Pardon as the set and costume Designer, Nicholas Newman as the sound designer, and James Smith as the lighting designer.

The revival of Once marks the first of two musicals presented during The Barn Theatre’s fifth anniversary season. Following Once, theatergoers can look forward to the world premiere of Sin: A New Musical of Revenge. Created by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost, this musical is directed by Charlotte Westenra, known for her work in The Wicker Husband and Indecent Proposal.