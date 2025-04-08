Full cast and creative team revealed for The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs at the Kiln Theatre

Some new and returning faces to the musical!

The full cast and creative team for The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs at Kiln Theatre has been revealed.

Iman Qureshi’s musical comedy follows a lesbian choir striving for a place on the Pride mainstage.

Directed by Hannah Hauer-King and co-produced with Antic Productions and Damsel Productions, it runs from 13 June to 12 July 2025 following a previous sold-out run at Soho Theatre.

Starring will be Fanta Barrie (My Lady Jane, Amazon) as Ellie, Olivier Award-winner Liz Carr (The Normal Heart, National Theatre) as Fi, Zak Ghazi-Torbati (Hot Gay Time Machine, Soho Theatre Trafalgar Studio/The Other Palace) as The Men, Leah Harvey (Sweetpea, Sky Atlantic) as Lori, Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia, Disney) as Ana.

Joining them are Mariah Louca as Bridget (The Doctor, Almeida Theatre), Serena Manteghi (English, Kiln Theatre / RSC) as Dina, and Shuna Snow (Big Mood, Channel 4) as Connie.

On the creative team are Anna Reid (designer), Zoe Spurr (lighting designer), Nicola T Chang (co-sound designer, composer and co-musical director), Tingying Dong (co-sound designer), Viki Calver (co-musical director), Stuart Burt (casting director), Yael Elisheva (assistant director), and Danielle Levy (costume supervisor).

Amit Sharma, artistic director and CEO of Kiln Theatre, said: “What an absolutely phenomenal cast we have for The Ministry of Lesbian Affairs. Iman’s play celebrates love, identity and community with heart and humour – and with this cast it has all of the above in abundance. I can’t wait for audiences to come and see this brilliant play!”

Quereshi added: “Any one of these marvellous cast members would be a coup, but together our Ministry is an absolute tour de force.”

Commenting: “In this difficult political, cultural and economic environment for new writing, I am overjoyed that our much loved, sell-out show is being revived at the Kiln Theatre, and I can’t wait for Kilburn High Road to transform into the unofficial lesbian stomping ground of summer 2025. Don’t sleep on tickets, they’re going fast!”

Hauer-King, concluded: “I couldn’t be more excited to have such an incredible group of artists bringing this story back to life. It really is a dream cast, with new company members Liz Carr, Leah Harvey, Georgie Henley, Zak Ghazi-Torbati and Serena Manteghi bringing new energy to the show, Shuna Snow returning as much-loved Connie the choir director, Fanta Barrie returning as life of the party Ellie, and Mariah Louca as the irreplaceable Brig.”