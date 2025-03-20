whatsonstage white
Full cast and creative team for Lovestuck musical’s world premiere confirmed

The show is penned by the creators of My Dad Wrote a Porno

Alex Wood

| London |

20 March 2025

Headshots of actors Jessica Boshier and Shane O'Riordan
Jessica Boshier and Shane O’Riordan, provided uncredited by the production

Stratford East has announced the cast for its upcoming musical, Lovestuck, running from 6 June to 12 July 2025 at Stratford East.

The production is conceived and written by James Cooper, co-creator of My Dad Wrote A Porno, with direction by Jamie Morton, and music by Bryn Christopher and Martin Batchelar.

Lovestuck follows 30-somethings Lucy and Peter, beginning with Lucy stuck upside-down in Peter’s bathroom window at the end of their first date. The musical explores themes of online dating, social media, and self-doubt.

Appearing will be Bridgette Amofah (as Cassandra/Miseraie), Marcus Ayton (as Reece), Jessica Boshier (as Lucy), Johan Munir (as David), and Shane O’Riordan (as Peter), joined by ensemble members Ambra Caserotti, Callum Connolly, and Holly Liburd.

Completing the creative team are Tom Rogers (set and costume designer), Chi-San Howard (choreographer), Adam King (lighting designer), Beth Duke (sound designer), Will Burton for Grindrod Burton Casting (casting director), Jessica McKenna (assistant director), Rachel Ryan (costume supervisor) and Kate Golledge (dramaturg).

Access performances are scheduled, including a relaxed environment show on 28 June, BSL interpreted show on 3 July, captioned performances on 4 July, and audio description on 5 July.

