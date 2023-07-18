Fuel announces autumn 2023 programme

Theatre company Fuel has announced its programme for autumn 2023, which includes three works by Inua Ellams.

These comprise a special edition of his night-time cultural walking tour The Midnight Run, this time celebrating the revival of the City of London’s famous Bartholomew Fair. Ellams will also present his signature show An Evening with an Immigrant as part of Bloomsbury Festival as a fundraising event for Choose Love.

Meanwhile, a new production of Ellams’ first play The 14th Tale will tour to secondary schools.

The programme, which was announced today by Fuel’s director and CEO Kate McGrath, also features the world premiere of FLIP!, a new satirical play by Racheal Ofori, directed by Emily Aboud.

Examining the relationship between two young black women and their obsession with social media, the production will open in Newcastle at Alphabetti, before runs in Edinburgh at Summerhall and London at Soho Theatre.

Rounding off the season, The Last Taboo of Motherhood? sees Courtney Conrad, Bryony Kimmings and Sara Sharaawi create audio plays that address postnatal mental illness.

Funded by the Wellcome Trust and Warwick University, the plays will tour in autumn 2023 as a physical installation (venues to be announced). They will also be available to stream as podcasts via Fuel Digital.