Frozen 4 officially in the works at Disney

It’s official – audiences will be heading back to Arendelle for a fourth Frozen outing – and the third one hasn’t even arrived yet.

The news was confirmed today, with Disney’s CEO Bob Iger revealing plans on Good Morning America.

Chatting away, he remarked: “I don’t have much to say about those films right now. [Director] Jenn Lee, who created the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories.” Composer Kristen Anderson-Lopez has also confirmed her involvement.

The Frozen franchise has been a serious box office draw for the House of Mouse, with the most recent Frozen 2 making $1.45bn in cinemas. That’s before the deluge of merchandise and theme park revenue is included.

No more information about Frozen III (let alone Frozen IV) has been revealed at this stage, though star Josh Gad has already confirmed his presence, saying he is “excited to head back…into the Unknown.” Further casting is to be confirmed.

Frozen continues its seven-time WhatsOnStage Award-winning UK premiere production at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, where it broke festive box office records last year. Tickets are on sale below.