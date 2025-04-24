Fra Fee to lead The Pillowman revival

It is part of the Gate Theatre’s summer season

Fra Fee will star in a new production of Martin McDonagh’s The Pillowman.

The WhatsOnStage Award winner will be directed by Olivier Award winner Lyndsey Turner.

The Pillowman follows a writer who is arrested when a series of murders, bearing a chilling resemblance to his own stories, come to light. As two detectives seek a confession, they discover a truth much stranger than fiction.

Also on the creative team are set designer Alex Eales, costume designer Katie Davenport, lighting designer Sinéad McKenna and sound designer Kevin Gleeson. Further casting is to be announced.

The show was announced as part of the Gate Theatre’s new summer season, which also includes Abi Morgan’s Lovesong, a Gatecrashes series, a performance from Le Gateau Chocolat and Dublin Gay Men’s Chorus, amongst other events.

The Pillowman will play at the Gate Theatre in Dublin from 4 July to 7 September. An official opening is set for 9 July.