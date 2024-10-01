Five-star Kyoto to transfer to the West End in 2025

The RSC and Good Chance Theatre’s critically-lauded production of Kyoto will transfer to the West End next year, following its premiere run in Stratford-upon-Avon earlier this year.

Written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson, co-founders of Good Chance, and directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, Kyoto is a political thriller set against the backdrop of the historic 1997 Kyoto climate summit. The play examines the high-stakes negotiations that led to the first legally binding emissions targets.

The transfer to London follows its successful premiere in Stratford, where it was part of Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey’s first season as RSC co-artistic directors. It received a full five-star verdict from WhatsOnStage, being described as “an epic production of a fundamentally important story.”

The show will now run for a 16-week season at the newest West End venue @sohoplace. Tony Award-nominated actor Stephen Kunken will reprise his role as Don Pearlman, an American oil lobbyist. He is joined by Jenna Augen, Olivia Barrowclough, Jorge Bosch, Nancy Crane, Andrea Gatchalian, Togo Igawa, Kwong Loke, Dale Rapley, Raad Rawi, and Ferdy Roberts, all of whom return from the Stratford production.

Daldry and Martin said today: “Kyoto tells the story of a miraculous moment of agreement in which the seemingly impossible, became a reality. From the crucible of Kyoto emerged something extraordinary; a landmark moment in the history of climate legislation, which paved the way for much of the environmental progress we have witnessed in our lifetime. To bring Joe and Joe’s urgent and vital play to the heart of central London, feels entirely in-keeping with the international nature of this collaboration and we are delighted to be re-uniting with so many of the original company in our new home @sohoplace in 2025.”

The creative team for Kyoto includes set designer Miriam Buether, costume designer Natalie Pryce, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer Christopher Reid, video designer Akhila Krishnan, composer Paul Englishby, dramaturg Gemma Stockwood, and casting director Julia Horan.

Venue founder Nica Burns said: “Speaking to the most urgent issues of our time, Kyoto is exactly the kind of thrilling and provocative theatre that we want to share with audiences @sohoplace and we are delighted to be partnering with the RSC and Good Chance on such an extraordinary production. Our intimate and dynamic auditorium will perfectly complement Kyoto’s atmospheric staging, placing audiences at the centre of this gripping drama.”

The production will play from 9 January to 3 May 2025. Tickets will be available for RSC, Good Chance, and Nimax priority bookers on 3 October, with general sales opening on 4 October.