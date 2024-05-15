Five reasons why you need to book Afternoon Tea at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

LW Theatres customers give five reasons to be excited about their decadent Afternoon Tea at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

The Setting

Picture an iconic West End theatre steeped in history, freshly restored to its Regency glory. Join us in the Grand Saloon where you are surrounded by elegance from the moment you enter, featuring dazzling chandeliers, ornate ceilings, beautiful furnishings, and fine art, including busts of famous theatre faces from across the centuries.

The Savoury Menu

Savoury bites will include madeleines topped with whipped English feta and pickled heritage carrot, Coronation chicken pie with caramelised onion chutney and a bite sized crumpet with John Ross Jr smoked salmon and Earl Grey infused cream cheese.

Sweet Treats

Lily Vanilli’s treats include a delicate sponge served with passion fruit curd, a miniature sticky toffee pudding with custard and salt caramel, and a refreshing and light ice cream sandwich. Warm scones are brought to the table with cream and homemade jam. Gluten-free, vegan and children’s versions are available on request.

And To Drink…

Pick from a selection of Extract blends, from the familiar Regency Breakfast Tea to the more exotic Kao Shui Jasmine. Alternatively, upgrade your booking for a glass of English sparkling Nyetimber, Taittinger Brut Reserve or Taittinger Prestige Brut Rosé, or some refreshing punch.

The Grand Finale

As an extra special thank you to the theatre fans of the future, we are treating every child to a free tub of Marshfields Farm ice cream post-tea. Why not finish up your experience and have a wander around our prestigious theatre, or a coffee in our cocktail bar and lounge, the Cecil Beaton?

Book for Afternoon Tea at Theatre Royal Drury Lane now.