Five reasons why Reykjavik is the must-see new play this autumn

We asked Hampstead Theatre to give us five reasons to be excited about this gripping new drama on their main stage…
Richard Bean’s Reykjavik is sailing into the Hampstead Theatre this month, promising a fascinating deep-dive into a unique and distinct calamity involving a group of fishermen. The venue has given us five reasons why this one will have you hooked.
The Hampstead Theatre has a long history of debuting fantastic new writing from the best in the business – even Harold Pinter has opened his plays at the venue! It’s fantastic to see Bean back to repeat a trick after his brilliant work on To Have and To Hold.
Already a meaty subject for any play, the 1975 saga is sure to feel pertinent in the present day. The cast is also filled with some of the most exciting in the business, including Poldark‘s John Hollingworth and Stage Debut Award-winner Adam Hugill.
Emily Burns is quickly becoming one of the UK’s most exciting directors, with productions including the five-star Love’s Lavour’s Lost at the RSC and Dear Octopus at the National Theatre. She now reunites with Bean after the pair were part of the team behind the fantastic Jack Absolute Flies Again at the National Theatre. Given how fantastic that show was, we’ve got high hopes for this one.
