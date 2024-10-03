Photos

First look at The Whistling thriller’s world premiere

The play is currently in previews in Sonning

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

| Sonning |

3 October 2024

086 The Whistling Pamela Raith Photography
Susie Riddell (Bridget) / Rebecca Forsyth (Elspeth) / Ivy Evans (Mary) / Heather Jackson (House Shadow), © Pamela Raith

Take a first look at The Whistling, the new play adapted by writing duo Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel.

Joseph Pitcher directs the show and co-directs the movement, while the piece is based on Rebecca Netley’s hit novel, which follows a young woman who arrives on a remote Scottish island to become a nanny to a young child.

Starring in the piece are Raghad Chaar, Stephanie Farrell, Rebecca Forsyth, Heather Jackson, Nadia Kramer, Jonny McGarrity, Susie Riddell, Sophie Bidgood, Ivy Evans and Saffron Haynes.

Pitcher, who returns to the Mill at Sonning following his record-breaking production of Gypsy, is joined by illusionist Guy Barrett creating stage magic and special effects, while the creative team also includes joint movement director Alex Christian, set designer Diego Pitarch, costume designer Natalie Titchener, sound designer Simon Arrowswith, lighting designer Richard G Jones and casting directors Pearson Casting.

The show will run until 16 November at the Mill at Sonning.

002 The Whistling Pamela Raith Photography
Nadia Kramer, © Pamela Raith Photography
049 The Whistling Pamela Raith Photography
The cast of The Whistling, © Pamela Raith
070 The Whistling Pamela Raith Photography
Heather Jackson (Ailsa),  © Pamela Raith
063 The Whistling Pamela Raith Photography
Rebecca Forsyth (Elspeth) / Ivy Evans (Mary), © Pamela Raith Photography

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theatre News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theatre and shows by signing up for WhatsOnStage newsletter today!

Biggest stories of the month

READ MORE

Latest Videos

mean girls

Mean Girls Day – the West End cast take our special quiz

Which came first: Mean Girls or…?