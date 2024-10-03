First look at The Whistling thriller’s world premiere

The play is currently in previews in Sonning

Take a first look at The Whistling, the new play adapted by writing duo Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel.

Joseph Pitcher directs the show and co-directs the movement, while the piece is based on Rebecca Netley’s hit novel, which follows a young woman who arrives on a remote Scottish island to become a nanny to a young child.

Starring in the piece are Raghad Chaar, Stephanie Farrell, Rebecca Forsyth, Heather Jackson, Nadia Kramer, Jonny McGarrity, Susie Riddell, Sophie Bidgood, Ivy Evans and Saffron Haynes.

Pitcher, who returns to the Mill at Sonning following his record-breaking production of Gypsy, is joined by illusionist Guy Barrett creating stage magic and special effects, while the creative team also includes joint movement director Alex Christian, set designer Diego Pitarch, costume designer Natalie Titchener, sound designer Simon Arrowswith, lighting designer Richard G Jones and casting directors Pearson Casting.

The show will run until 16 November at the Mill at Sonning.