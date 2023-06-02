First look at Lucie Jones, Josh Piterman and more in Les Misérables

See some new photos for Les Misérables!

Recently joining the show are Josh Piterman (The Phantom of the Opera) as Jean Valjean, Stewart Clarke (Cabaret) as Javert, WhatsOnStage Award-winnner Lucie Jones (Wicked) as Fantine, Claire Machin (Mary Poppins) as Madame Thénardier and Harry Chandler (making his West End debut) as Enjolras. Continuing are Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Robert Tripolino as Marius, Nathania Ong as Éponine, Lulu-Mae Pears as Cosette.

The company is completed by Hazel Baldwin, Brad Barnley, Emma Barr, Will Barratt, Cameron Burt, Natalie Chua, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Bryony Duncan, Louis Emmanuel, Sophie-May Feek, Melad Hamidi, Harry Jack, Christopher Jacobsen, Will Jennings, Benjamin Karran, Yazmin King, Bart Lambert, Sarah Lark, Adam Robert Lewis, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Donald Craig Manuel, Jodie Nolan, Sam Peggs, Jo Stephenson, Phoebe Williams and Ollie Wray.

Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg’s musical, adapted from the novel by Victor Hugo, tells the tale of a man who has a rocky time after a botched attempt to nab some bread, as well as the failed revolution that he finds himself caught up in.

The show will also make a special appearance on Britain’s Got Talent on Sunday.