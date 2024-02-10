Finalists for Susan Smith Blackburn Prize announced

The winner will be revealed next month

The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize announces its ten finalists for the international award honoring women+ playwrights.

The winner, to be announced on 11 March at London’s Royal Court theatre, will receive $25,000 along with a signed print by artist Willem de Kooning. Additional prizes include a $10,000 Special Commendation and $5,000 for each finalist.

Selected from over 200 submissions, the finalists include:

Roxy Cook with A Woman Walks into a Bank,

April De Angelis with The Divine Mrs S,

Justice Hehir with The Dowagers,

Rhianna Ilube with Samuel Takes a Break…, In Male Dungeon No.5 After a Long But Generally Successful Day of Tours,

Jasmine Naziha Jones with Baghdaddy,

Alex Lin with Chinese Republicans,

Lenelle Moïse with K-I-S-S-I-N-G,

Hannah Moscovitch with Red Like Fruit,

a.k. payne with Love I Awethu Further, and

Ava Pickett with 1536.

The panel of judges includes Inua Ellams, Sarah Mantell, April Matthis, Clare Perkins, Eric Ting, and Lyndsey Turner.