Finalists for Susan Smith Blackburn Prize announced

The winner will be revealed next month

Alex Wood
The ten finalists for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, headshots supplied by the organisation

The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize announces its ten finalists for the  international award honoring women+ playwrights.

The winner, to be announced on 11 March at London’s Royal Court theatre, will receive $25,000 along with a signed print by artist Willem de Kooning. Additional prizes include a $10,000 Special Commendation and $5,000 for each finalist.

Selected from over 200 submissions, the finalists include:

  • Roxy Cook with A Woman Walks into a Bank,
  • April De Angelis with The Divine Mrs S,
  • Justice Hehir with The Dowagers,
  • Rhianna Ilube with Samuel Takes a Break…, In Male Dungeon No.5 After a Long But Generally Successful Day of Tours,
  • Jasmine Naziha Jones with Baghdaddy,
  • Alex Lin with Chinese Republicans,
  • Lenelle Moïse with K-I-S-S-I-N-G,
  • Hannah Moscovitch with Red Like Fruit,
  • a.k. payne with Love I Awethu Further, and
  • Ava Pickett with 1536.

The panel of judges includes Inua Ellams, Sarah Mantell, April Matthis, Clare Perkins, Eric Ting, and Lyndsey Turner.