Finalists for Susan Smith Blackburn Prize announced
The Susan Smith Blackburn Prize announces its ten finalists for the international award honoring women+ playwrights.
The winner, to be announced on 11 March at London’s Royal Court theatre, will receive $25,000 along with a signed print by artist Willem de Kooning. Additional prizes include a $10,000 Special Commendation and $5,000 for each finalist.
Selected from over 200 submissions, the finalists include:
- Roxy Cook with A Woman Walks into a Bank,
- April De Angelis with The Divine Mrs S,
- Justice Hehir with The Dowagers,
- Rhianna Ilube with Samuel Takes a Break…, In Male Dungeon No.5 After a Long But Generally Successful Day of Tours,
- Jasmine Naziha Jones with Baghdaddy,
- Alex Lin with Chinese Republicans,
- Lenelle Moïse with K-I-S-S-I-N-G,
- Hannah Moscovitch with Red Like Fruit,
- a.k. payne with Love I Awethu Further, and
- Ava Pickett with 1536.
The panel of judges includes Inua Ellams, Sarah Mantell, April Matthis, Clare Perkins, Eric Ting, and Lyndsey Turner.