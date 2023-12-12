Felicity Huffman to star in Taylor Mac’s Hir at the Park Theatre

Felicity Huffman, known for her roles in Transamerica and Desperate Housewives, is set to make her UK stage debut in the revival of Taylor Mac’s Hir.

The comedy, opening at Park Theatre in 2024, follows prodigal son Isaac who returns home from war to find his family transformed by domestic revolution. The patriarchy has fallen, and Paige (Huffman), liberated from an oppressive marriage, is on a crusade to tear apart the old regimes. It was first seen on these shores at the Bush Theatre in 2017, with a cast including Arthur Darvill.

Directed by critically acclaimed director Steven Kunis, Hir will run at Park Theatre from 15 February to 16 March. The production will also feature Steffan Cennydd as Isaac, Thalía Dudek as Max, and Simon Startin as Arnold.

Huffman said today: “I’m honored to get to work with Steve Kunis and to perform at the Park Theatre. As an ardent fan of Taylor Mac I’m so thrilled I get to act in one of Taylor’s brilliant plays. I studied in London back in the palaeolithic era and it has been a dream of mine to come back here and work someday. I’m a lucky gal.”

The production team includes Ceci Calf for set and costume design, Ryan Joseph Stafford for lighting design, Claire Llewellyn for fight and intimacy direction, and Becky Parris for casting.

